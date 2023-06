Hyderabad beats Mahabubnagar 47–9 in Telangana Junior Inter-District Basketball Championship

The tournament saw 19 districts competing on a league-cum-knockout basis with teams divided into six groups

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:00 PM, Wed - 28 June 23

The tournament saw 19 districts competing on a league-cum-knockout basis with teams divided into six groups

Hyderabad: Hosts Hyderabad recorded a huge win defeating Mahabubnagar 47–9 in the 7th Telangana Junior Inter-District Basketball Championship at the Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Earlier in the opening tie, Suryapet downed Hanumakonda 31-8. The tournament saw 19 districts competing on a league-cum-knockout basis with teams divided into six groups. The top two teams from each group will advance to the pre-quarterfinals.

Results: Suryapet bt Hanumakonda 31-8; Vikarabad bt Jagtial 43-9; Kamareddy bt Nizamabad 38-2; Nirmal beat Medchal Malkajgiri 43-32; Ranga Reddy bt Nalgonda 29-22; Mulugu bt Mahbubabad 36-21; Hyderabad bt Mahabubnagar 47-9; Vikarabad bt Suryapet 44-14; Jagtial bt Hanumakonda 41-11; Kamareddy bt Adilabad 37-16; Medchal Malkajgiri bt Karimnagar 39-14; Ranga Reddy bt Khammam 41-12; Mahabubabad bt Medak 29-11; Vikarabad bt Hanumakonda 45-14; Jagtial bt Suryapet 29-28; Adilabad bt Nizamabad 20-4.