76th Senior National Aquatic Championship to be conducted in Hyderabad from July 2

The 76th Senior National Aquatic Championship will see around 500 swimmers and over 100 officials from across the country

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:15 PM, Wed - 28 June 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana Swimming Association will conduct the 76th Senior National Aquatic Championship at the Aquatic Centre, GMC Balayogi Stadium, Gachibowli from July 2 to 5.

The event will see around 500 swimmers and over 100 officials from across the country. The cream of Indian swimming – including the likes of Olympians Sri Hari Natraj, Sajjan Prakash and Mana Patel will be in action in the competition.

The tournament assumes importance as it is also the official qualification event for the 2024 Olympic Games, to be held in Paris and also the final qualification event for the Asian Games, which will be held in Hangzhou in China. It also serves as the selection trials for the Junior World Championships to be held in Netanya, Israel.

The Telangana men’s team will be led by Suryanshu Basa while the women’s team will be spearheaded by Vritti Agarwal. A total of 22 swimmers – 11 male and 11 female – swimmers will represent the State and will be coached by Ayush Yadav and John Siddique. The four-day event will have 42 events for men and women.