Hyderabad: Water Board officials asked to prevent sewage overflow

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 April 2024, 09:03 PM

Hyderabad: Water Board MD, Sudarshan Reddy on Monday, in a review meeting on MCC (Metro Customer Care) complaints with officials from the Operations and Management (O&M), directed them to take measures to prevent sewage overflow on city roads.

The Water Board MD directed officials to take-up frequent cleaning of manholes to remove accumulated silt. In addition to reconstruct broken manholes, the Water Board MD has asked officials to install new covers. In the review, he emphasized on ensuring quick redressal of customer grievances related to water supply and polluted water.