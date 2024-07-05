KTR demands Congress govt to apologise for failure to provide jobs

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao demanded an immediate apology from the Congress government for its failures in job appointments and the announcement of the job calendar. He insisted that all those who were illegally arrested should be released immediately and unconditionally.

In response to the arrests of unemployed protesters on Friday, Rama Rao warned that the government’s negligence and deceit towards the unemployed will lead to dire consequences. He said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy neither had any love or respect for the unemployed youth. “This Congress government betrayed the unemployed youth who trusted it. The youth have seen through the Chief Minister’s two-face approach,” he said.

The BRS working president criticised the Congress government for failing to keep its electoral promises to the unemployed, stating that the Congress rule in Telangana is worse than the oppressive British rule. He questioned the government’s sincerity in keeping election promises.

“Is it so difficult to fulfill the promises given to the unemployed? The Congress government is acting worse than the British rule. On one hand, they talk about people’s governance, while on the other, they illegally arrest youths for questioning the government,” he said.

Rama Rao condemned the government’s two-faced approach, accusing the Chief Minister of saying one thing during the campaign and doing another once in power. He demanded that the State government to rectify its actions and genuinely address the issues facing the unemployed.