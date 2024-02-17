Hyderabad becomes second Indian city to host 2024 WSA Grand Jury meeting

Hosted by T-Hub and the Department of Information Technology, Electronics & Communications, the gathering provided a platform to showcase Hyderabad's thriving startup ecosystem.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 February 2024, 03:12 PM

WSA Grand Jury at T Hub.

Hyderabad: The 2024 World Summit Awards (WSA) Grand Jury meeting was convened in Hyderabad, marking a significant milestone as the second Indian city, after New Delhi, to join the prestigious list of hosts.

The event, spearheaded by WSA Chairperson Peter A. Bruck, brought together jurors from 26 countries to assess and recognize innovative digital solutions from around the globe.

Jayesh Ranjan, Secretary of IT and Industries, expressed pride in highlighting Hyderabad’s achievements, sharing, “We are proud to host the WSA office jurors from 26 countries led by Peter A. Bruck in Hyderabad for the last three days.”

He highlighted the city’s robust startup landscape, boasting over 6,000 startups, engagement with over 12 venture capitalists, 70 innovation centers, and over $2 billion in funding, with a focus on developing products of high social impact.

The meeting, set to conclude on Sunday, underscored the significance of the WSA Grand Jury in the organization’s process.

Since its inception in 2003, the WSA has brought together leading multimedia experts from diverse regions worldwide. This collective of experts plays a crucial role in identifying and evaluating the most innovative digital content and applications, fostering a global exchange of knowledge and expertise.

The selection of Hyderabad as a host city adds to the esteemed list of previous locations for the Grand Jury meetings, including Bahrain, Croatia, India, Abu Dhabi, Hong Kong, Estonia, Azerbaijan, and Berlin.