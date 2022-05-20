Hyderabad: Biggest Kisan Expo at Hitex on May 21-22

Published Date - 05:50 PM, Fri - 20 May 22

Hyderabad: To raise awareness among farmers and to educate people about the field of agriculture, a Kisan Expo is being organized at Hitex Exhibition Centre by Grama Bharathi, a non-profit organisation on May 21 and 22. The exhibition will showcase modern equipment, technology and organic produce methods.

With over 130 stalls, the platform promotes entrepreneurship among natural farmers, showcases their chemical-free produce, and creates opportunities for them to meet manufacturers, processors and intermediaries.

The expo also provides an opportunity for farmers to meet with food processors, organic stores, other intermediaries, and consumers all over and sell their produce. A special emphasis is given to women entrepreneurs in showcasing their talent in natural farming and other rural crafts.

“We’ve been organising such expos every year, but this time we’ve planned it on a large scale with people coming from all over places,” said Yellareddy, one of the organisers of the expo, from Grama Bharati Organisation.

Farmers, Agripreuners, innovators, and consumers from different states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu, will be participating in the expo.

As on Friday, 80 out of 130 stalls have been booked. To book stalls on a first-come-first-served basis and for other details, contact 9553358080.