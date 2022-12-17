Hyderabad: BJP agent Nanda Kumar questioned by police in extortion case

The court had granted two day police custody of BJP leader to Banjara Hills police.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:15 PM, Sat - 17 December 22

The court had granted two day police custody of BJP leader to Banjara Hills police.

Hyderabad: The Banjara Hills police questioned K.Nanda Kumar, the alleged BJP agent who along with two others was recently arrested in the MLA poaching case, in connection with an extortion case filed against him. The court had granted two day police custody to Banjara Hills police.

A businessman, S Satish from Banjara Hills had approached the police stating that he had financial dealings with Nanda Kumar in regard to a property in Parigi. Two months after the deal Nanda Kumar had threatened and demanded that the property be shifted on his name.

A case is registered against Nanda Kumar at Banjara Hills police station under Section 386 of IPC.