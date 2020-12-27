Hyderabad: Blankets donated to homeless

By | Published: 9:10 pm 9:22 pm

Hyderabad: Mahavir Dham Society Yuva has taken up the distribution of warm clothing and blankets to the poor and homeless in the city and help them beat the winter cold.

The warm clothing distribution was taken up as part of the former Prime Minister AB Vajpayee’s birth anniversary and Tulsi puja divas by members of the society, a press release said.

Led by the society president Bhola Singh, coodinator, Pramodpal, vice-president, Abhijeet Singh, secretary, Pranav Tripathi and treasurer, Anil Gupta and other office bearers, went around different parts of the city and handed over the material to the needy.

