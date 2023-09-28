Hyderabad: BNI Capital celebrates 11th anniversary with bonhomie and camaraderie

BNI Capital Chapter, the largest BNI chapter in Hyderabad region with 124 members, commemorated its 11th Anniversary with bonhomie and camaraderie here on Thursday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:37 PM, Thu - 28 September 23

The Chapter marked the occasion by inviting 147 visitors to the anniversary meeting and members exchanged 189 business referrals, resulting in business collaborations amongst themselves.

Sanjana Shah, Executive Director, BNI Hyderabad, T Satish Kumar, Area Director, BNI, Hyderabad Region, Sandeep Jain, President, BNI Capital, Surya Prakash, Vice President, BNI Capital, Dr Venugopal Veeramaneni, Secretary Treasurer, BNI Capital, among others graced the memorable occasion.

BNI Capital chapter was recognised with regional awards for its and the members’ extraordinary performance. The Chapter won regional awards for being the Largest Chapter, No. 1 Chapter in Traffic Lights and for inviting Highest Visitors.

BNI Capital chapter won the Best Head Table awards for the periods of October 2021 to March, 2022 and October 2022 to March, 2023.

Outstanding regional individual performance awards were presented to Pranay Jain for being the Best President during April to September, 2022; the Best Vice President award during April to September, 2022, to Pooja Palrecha and Dr Venugopal Rao Veeramaneni, won awards for bringing maximum number of visitors and being number one in Member Traffic Lights.

The Best Director Consultant award was presented to Sreenivasulu KM; Best Trainer award to Raja Pantham and Best Assistant Area Director award to Satish Kumar. Ali Asghar was presented an award for launching BNI Queens chapter; Dr Venugopal Rao Veeramaneni for launching BNI Arkaa and BNI Ayush chapters and Kenisha Sabnani for launching BNI Ayush chapter.