Watch: Hyderabad cops groove to the beats at Ganesh Visarjan celebrations

As the ten-day Ganesh Chaturthi festivities came to an end on Thursday, Hyderabad witnessed vibrant and enthusiastic celebration of Ganesh Visarjan.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:17 PM, Thu - 28 September 23

Hyderabad: As the ten-day Ganesh Chaturthi festivities came to an end on Thursday, Hyderabad witnessed vibrant and enthusiastic celebration of Ganesh Visarjan. People from all walks of life, including devotees, volunteers, and even police personnel embraced the festive spirit.

A video captured the sight of Hyderabad police personnel grooving to the beats of traditional dhol drums during the ‘Ganesh Visarjan’ procession at Tank Bund. This joyful celebration took place as the 63-feet tall Bada Ganesh of Khairtabad was being taken for immersion, with stringent security arrangements in place. The video is gaining widespread popularity on social media platforms.

While Ganesh Visarjan is done after 1.5, 3, 5 and 7 days by many people, Visarjan on the last day of the festival holds significance as it is believed to mark Lord Ganesha’s return to his heavenly abode.