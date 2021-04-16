Hyderabad: Body found in STP at Uppal

According to the police, the victim was in his mid-thirties and suspected to be a labour

By | Published: 11:27 pm

Hyderabad: The body of an unidentified man was found in the sewage treatment plant (STP) at Nalla Cheruvu in Uppal on Friday. Police are investigating if it was an accident or murder.

According to the police, the victim was in his mid-thirties and suspected to be a labour. The CLUES team visited the spot and collected samples.

“The victim appears to be a construction worker. It is to be ascertained if he accidentally fell inside and died or he was killed somewhere else and the body dumped here,” said a police official. A case was booked and investigation taken up.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .