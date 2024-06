Hyderabad: Body of a woman found in house at Peerzadiguda

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 June 2024, 09:50 PM

Hyderabad: The body of a woman was found at a house in Peerzadiguda, Medipally on Saturday. According to the police, the woman is aged around 35 years and is suspected to have been murdered at least 10 days ago and the body left in the house. The house belongs to a businessman cum realtor who stays in Bengaluru.

The police registered a case and are investigating.