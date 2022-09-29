Hyderabad: Body of woman fished out from Durgam Cheruvu

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:49 PM, Thu - 29 September 22

Hyderabad: The body of the woman, who jumped from the cable bridge at Madhapur on Wednesday afternoon, was fished out on Thursday by the rescuers.

The woman identified as Swapna, had crossed over the railing and jumped into the Durgam Cheruvu around 3 pm. She reportedly was suffering from mental health issues and undergoing treatment at a private hospital. On Wednesday, she came to cable bridge from LB Nagar after visiting a private hospital and jumped into the waters.

The police started efforts to track her and finally on Thursday the body was traced. The body was later shifted to mortuary where after an autopsy it was handed over to the family members.