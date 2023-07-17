Hyderabad: Bonalu concludes on a devotional note

On the last day of the festival, the streets came alive with women carrying ‘Bonams’ and marching to the temples of Goddess Mahankali at different locations

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:02 PM, Mon - 17 July 23

Hyderabad: Rhythmic beats of teenmar reverberated in the lanes and bylanes in the Old City on Monday, as this year’s Bonalu festival concludes on a grand note. On the last day of the festival, the streets came alive with women carrying ‘Bonams’ and marching to the temples of Goddess Mahankali at different locations.

Amid huge police presence, the much-awaited procession featuring the beautifully caparisoned elephant carrying the idol of the Goddess and the ‘Mata Ghatam’ started on Monday evening after the well-known Oracle (Anuradha) delivered the annual ‘Rangam’ ritual at the Akkanna Madanna Temple.

Devotees, children, visitors and families occupied alleys, thoroughfares and every other possible vantage point to witness the elephant procession that started at the Akkanna Madanna Temple in Hari Bowli and proceeded towards Simha Vahini Mahankali Temple at Lal Darwaja.

The procession passed through Sudha Talkies, Charminar, Gulzar Houz, Pathergatti, Madina and reached the Mahankali Temple at Nayapul.

Devotees who were unable to have the ‘darshan’ of Mahankali in temples thronged the procession to have a glimpse of the Goddess. The entire procession was carried out amidst heavy police ‘bandobast’ and the presence of paramilitary forces.

Participating in the ‘Rangam’ ritual, the Oracle Anuradha said that people should not worry about rains, as there will be plenty of showers in Telangana in the coming months. The soothsayer assured people that the Goddess Mahankali will continue to protect all her devotees.

The Oracle asked the temple managements to continue with the Puja and other rituals in temples for a few more weeks. On behalf of the Goddess, the Oracle said that it was her responsibility to ensure devotees do not face any kind of hardships.