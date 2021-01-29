Hyderabad: Boy dies of burn injuries after falling on bucket of hot water

By | Published: 6:22 pm

Hyderabad: A five-year-old boy who suffered severe burn injuries after accidentally falling on a bucket full of hot water last week in his house at Fathullaguda in Nagole, died while under treatment here on Friday.

Joel, a Class One student from a private school in LB Nagar lived with his parents Prakash, an auto-rickshaw driver and Jyothi, a homemaker and a younger brother Ashwin (2). According to the police, the incident occurred last Saturday when Jyothi, after finishing household chores, kept the bucket of hot water in the washing area in front of the house to give Joel a bath.

“After keeping the hot water bucket and towel there, she went inside the house to get the soap. The child who was playing around accidentally slipped and fell on the bucket. The hot water spilled on him resulting in severe burn injuries all over the body,” police said, adding that the child was immediately shifted to hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment on Friday.

The LB Nagar police booked a case and are investigating. The body was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy.

