Hyderabad: Boy set on fire by father stable

The accused, victim’s father Balu was produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody on Tuesday

Hyderabad: Though it was his father who allegedly thrashed him and set him on fire, the first question 10-year-old Charan asked his mother on waking up in hospital was where his father was. He wanted to meet him and wondered why he had not visited him in hospital.

According to the police, Charan, when he woke up on Tuesday and saw his mother Sony near him, asked her where his father was. Officials, who said his condition was now stable, though he is still under observation, said the child, asked the mother why his father, Balu, had not come to see him in hospital.

“His condition is quite better and he is talking with the hospital staff and his family members,” an official said, adding that in the meanwhile, Balu was produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody on Tuesday.

The KPHB police are investigating. Charan was set on fire allegedly by Balu, who was in an inebriated condition on Sunday after the latter was reportedly unhappy over the boy not performing well in his studies.

