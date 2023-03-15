Hyderabad braces for rainfall, IMD issues alert

In addition, the IMD has cautioned that there is a possibility of squall or hail along with rainfall or thundershowers on Sunday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:36 PM, Wed - 15 March 23

Representative photo.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is set to receive a much-needed respite from the dry weather as the India Meteorological Department – Hyderabad (IMD-H) has issued a light to moderate rainfall alert for the city until March 21.

The Telangana State Development Planning Society’s forecast indicates that Bandlaguda, Ramachandrapuram, and Serilingampally areas will receive rainfall ranging from 15.6 mm to 64.4 mm on Thursday, with the expected rainfall over the next five days predicted to break recent years’ records for the month of March.

All other districts in the State have also been put on rainfall alert. Farmers have been alerted to take necessary measures to protect their crops.

The rainfall is expected to bring relief to the city, which has been experiencing dry weather for the past several months. The temperature is expected to drop, bringing some respite to the residents.