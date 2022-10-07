Kothagudem: Coal production affected in SCCL opencast mines due to rains

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:36 PM, Fri - 7 October 22

Kothagudem: Coal production was affected in SCCL opencast mines in the district on Friday due to rains. Coal production and removal of overburden was affected in Kothagudem, Yellandu, Manugur and Sathupalli areas as the mines were inundated with rainwater haulage roads turned slippery.

With heavy rains in Chhattisgarh State Taliperu project in Cherla mandal receiving inflows. The officials have lifted three gates and released 3,945 cusecs of water downstream. The water level of the project was 73.10 metres.

Dammapet mandal received a rainfall of 42 mm, Aswaraopet 15 cm while the other mandals in the district witnessed light to moderate rainfall. In Khammam, a rainfall of 41 mm was recorded in Kallur mandal and the remaining mandals received light to moderate rainfall.