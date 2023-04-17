Hyderabad: Brief panic after suitcase found abandoned at Koti

Panic prevailed for a while at the busy Koti area of the city on Monday afternoon when a suitcase was found abandoned
According to the police, local people noticed a suitcase kept near the Andhra Bank junction at Koti and alerted the police.
A police team, which visited the spot, alerted the anti-sabotage team who took necessary precautions and opened the suitcase. The police found perfume bottles in the suitcase. Later, a woman came and claimed the suitcase belonged to her and she forgot it at the place.
The police handed over the suitcase to the woman.