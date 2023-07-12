Hyderabad: BRS protests against Congress party’s three hour policy

Hyderabad: Lashing out at the Congress for its anti-farmer policies, especially on its stand to cut down 24 hour free power supply, the ruling BRS staged widespread protests across the city on Wednesday.

At many junctions, BRS leaders staged protests and raised slogans against TPCC president Revanth Reddy and Congress, besides burning effigies. Participating in a protest at Vidhan Soudha, BRS MLC K Kavitha said Revanth Reddy had worked both in Telugu Desam and Congress parties, which had never provided sufficient power to farmers. Why were Congress leaders’ upset when the BRS government was extending 24 hours free power to farmers, she asked.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had no right to visit Telangana and engage with the farmers if he did not clarify on the TPCC chief’s remarks, she said, adding that the Congress party’s intent was obvious and that its Farmer’s Declaration was nothing but bogus.

Coming down heavily on the TPCC president for his anti-farmer stands, Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy demanded Revanth Reddy to resign from the party leadership and as Malkajgiri MP as well.

BRS Hyderabad district incharge Dasoju Sravan charged that TPCC president had once again proven that he was a covert of the BJP by working against the Congress party’s diktat. The Congress high command had directed State units to stage protests on Wednesday against the BJP-led union government for terminating Rahul Gandhi’s membership from the Parliament. However, the TPCC president had instructed the party cadre to stage protests at substations on the same day against the BRS government accusing that it had failed to provide 24 hours free power to farmers, the BRS leader said.

Dasoju Sravan tweeted: “What is cooking up between Mr. Revanth & BJP?? Is this a conspiracy or Mr Revanth to deliberately dilute the protest call given against Modi & BJP. Revanth being a covert of BJP is once again proven.”