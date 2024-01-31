Hyderabad: Burglars allegedly kill laborer in Rajendranagar on Tuesday night

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 January 2024, 10:10 AM

Hyderabad: A labourer was allegedly murdered by burglars at a workshop at Mailardevpally in Rajendranagar on Tuesday night.

The man Asif (28) a native of Uttar Pradesh was working at a workshop of one Mahboob at Mailardevpally since last 20 days.

On Tuesday after completing the work all the people left and Asif stayed in a room in the workshop.

On Wednesday morning, the other workers came and found the cameras broken and the man not opening the door.

On being informed the Mailardevpally police reached the spot and found the body lying on the bed and had injuries. The body is shifted to mortuary and a case registered.