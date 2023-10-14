Hyderabad: History sheeter murdered by group of persons at Rajendranagar

The police suspect some old enmity between Ghouse and Sarwar might have led to the killing of the latter

Hyderabad: A history sheeter was murdered allegedly by a group of persons at Rajendranagar on Friday night.

The victim Sarwar, against whom a history sheet is maintained at Attapur police station, was called to an isolated place by a rowdy sheeter, Mohd Ghouse alias Khoni Ghouse to discuss some issue.

“During the discussion there was a heated argument between them and Ghouse and some other persons stabbed Sarwar to death with a knife. The body was later dumped in a nearby nala,” said Rajendranagar Inspector, B Nagendra Babu.

On information, the Rajendranagar police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination. A case is registered against Ghouse and special teams were formed to nab the suspects.

