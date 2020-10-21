Hyderabad: Burglars loot home in Nacharam

By | Published: 12:01 am

Hyderabad: Burglars broke into a house and stole Rs 10 lakh and 20 tolas of gold jewelry and other valuables worth several lakhs in Nacharam here on Tuesday.

Police suspect domestic helps from Nepal to be behind the burglary.

Police said an elderly woman in the house was served food laced with sedatives. After she fell unconscious, it is suspected domestic helps stole the cash and valuables. Based on a complaint from the house owner, the Nacharam police booked a case and took up the investigation. The domestic helps have been absconding since the incident.

Special teams consisting of personnel from the Special Operations Team, Law and Order and Central Crime Station have been formed to trace the suspects.

