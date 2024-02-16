Medak: Burglars break open car windows in broad daylight, decamp with Rs 5 lakh

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 February 2024, 08:17 PM

Representational Image

Medak: Burglars decamped with Rs.5 lakh by breaking the window glass of a car in broad daylight in Chegunta mandal headquarters on Friday.

Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, a native of Pedda Chepyala in Mirudoddi mandal and a builder in Hyderabad, had withdrawn Rs.5 lakh from union Bank of India in Chegunta to spend on the construction of his friend’s house. When they went into the construction site leaving the cash bag inside the car, the four burglars, who were following them, broke the car windows and stole the cash and fled the spot.

Reddy lodged a complaint with the Chegunta police, who are now examining CCTV footage to identify and nab the burglars.