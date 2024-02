Masked gang loot five shops in Zaheerabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 February 2024, 07:43 PM

Five shops looted in Zaheerabad in Sangareddy district on Sunday.

Sangareddy: Burglars looted five shops at midnight on Saturday at the market area in Zaheerabad.

Four masked men, who came on bikes, reportedly from Karnataka, forcibly opened the shutters and decamped with cash and other valuables.

They are said to have fled to the Cincholi area in Karnataka. A case has been registered. Investigation is on.