Hyderabad: Businessman attacked by unidentified persons in Attapur

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 March 2024, 11:11 AM

Hyderabad: A businessman was attacked by unidentified persons at N M Guda in Attapur on Tuesday morning.

Nitish was standing on the road when some people known to him entered into a quarrel over some issue and attacked with a knife. He sustained injuries and shifted to hospital for treatment.

A case is registered.

The police started efforts to nab the attackers.