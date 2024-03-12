Cyberabad SOT nabs pseudo cop for threatening, extortion

The man Marikonda Saikiran Teja (30), a resident of Gudimalkapur was allegedly threatening massage parlour and beauty parlour managements posing as intelligence department officer and extorting money.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12 March 2024, 10:06 AM

Hyderabad: A pseudo cop was caught by the Cyberabad SOT on Monday. The police seized Rs 10000, a mobile phone and bike from him.

Recently, he collected Rs 5000 from owner of a beauty parlour after showing a fake identity card of police department, said an SOT official.

A case was registered after people who were victimized by him approached the police and made complaints.