Insurance advisor ends life in Hyderabad

The victim Devi Das Agarwal was reportedly upset over his son spending all his savings and selling the assets he had acquired through his hard earned money.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 April 2024, 09:28 PM

Hyderabad: Allegedly upset over financial issues, an insurance advisor died by suicide by jumping from a multi-storied building at Attapur, Rajendranagar on Thursday.

Police sources said Agarwal came to the apartment complex at Upparpally and went to the tenth floor in the elevator and jumped from there. He fell on the ground and died of grievous bleeding injuries on the spot.

The Attapur police are investigating.