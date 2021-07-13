Hyderabad: CAIIHM helps food delivery girl realise her dream

Chennais Amirta International Institute of Hotel Management-Hyderabad waived course fee of Rs 75,000 of M Rachana, who hails from Hanamkonda, and is currently studying Diploma in Hotel Operations

Hyderabad: Chennais Amirta International Institute of Hotel Management (CAIIHM) has waived course fee of Rs 75,000 of one of its students, M Rachana, who is working as a food delivery executive in the city to support her studies and her family.

The 19-year-old Rachana hails from Balasamudram, Hanamkonda, and is currently studying Diploma in Hotel Operations, a two-year programme offered by CAIIHM – Hyderabad. Her parents are daily wage earners and were unable to pay for her studies as jobs were hard to come by during the Covid-19 pandemic. This resulted in Rachana coming to Hyderabad to earn and complete the final year of her dream course.

In the past few months, she worked in a milk shop, and then in a grocery store. As her salary was not sufficient, she took up a food delivery job with a food aggregator. Apart from attending her online classes, she has been delivering food during the rest of the day. Her story went viral recently, thanks to a YouTuber.

Upon knowing Rachana’s passion and determination to complete her studies, CAIIHM came forward to waive her course fee and is committed to find her a good job once she completes her course, a press release said.

R Boomeenathan, Chairman of CAIIHM, said, “It is unbelievable that Rachana has held her hopes up, spirits high and ambitions alive, despite the hardships. We are sponsoring her diploma course and will facilitate her placement.”

