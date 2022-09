Hyderabad: Cardiac centre launched at Medicover Hospitals

Hyderabad: Medicover Hospitals on Tuesday announced the launch of Department of Cardiac Sciences-Centre of Excellence at its new facility in Begumpet which was inaugurated by District Fire officer Mohan Rao.

The new state-of-the-art cardiac care centre is aimed at providing quality emergency care services to the common man, a press release said. “People should adopt healthy lifestyle habits in such stressful lives to avoid heart problems,” senior cardiologist, Dr Saket said.

