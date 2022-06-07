Hyderabad: CARE Hospitals launch advanced Bronchoscopy suite

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:42 PM, Tue - 7 June 22

Hyderabad: CARE Institute of Respiratory and Lung Diseases in Banjara Hills launched the all-new CARE Advanced Bronchoscopy Suite on Tuesday. This state-of-the-art equipment is the first-ever installation in India by Olympus, the world leader in endoscopy technologies.

The facility was inaugurated by L.Sharman, Hyderabad District Collector in the presence of Dr. J. Venkati, District Medical and Health Officer, Venkateshwarlu, Additional Collector, and others.

Located at the CARE Hospitals Outpatient Centre at Banjara Hills, the newly launched facility is backed by high-end equipment such as ultrathin flexible and EVIS X1 platform for AI-aided visibility and precision diagnosis of pulmonary disorders.

Dr. Nikhil Mathur, Chief of Medical Services, CARE Group of Hospitals, said the new facility allows a holistic approach in treatment and management of the lung and respiratory ailments, ensuring the best clinical outcomes.