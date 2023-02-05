Hyderabad: Care Hospitals organises cyclothon to create cancer awareness

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:02 PM, Sun - 5 February 23

Hyderabad: A 12 km cyclothon to create awareness on cancer and highlight the importance of staying active was organized by Care Hospitals, Hitec City on Sunday.

Flagged off by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Madhapur, K. Shilpavalli, the cyclothon between Care Hospitals Hitec City and University of Hyderabad, featured patients, amateur cyclists, fitness enthusiasts, doctors and other care givers.

“The enthusiastic participation of citizens in the cyclothon is a symbol of hope. It displays the unwavering commitment among people to overcome cancer,” said Shilpavalli.

COO of Care Hospitals, Hitec City, Rajeev Chourey emphasized the importance of cycling and said, “Cycling helps curb harmful habits such as smoking and tobacco use, which are major contributors to cancer.”

Dr.A.M.V.R.Narendra, HOD Hematology and BMT, Care Hospitals, Hitec City, Dr Sudha Sinha, Head, Care Cancer Institute, Dr Satish Pawar, Senior Surgical Oncologist and others were present.