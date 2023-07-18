Hyderabad: Case booked against Jubilee Hills MLA’s PA for attacking BRS party worker

BRS party worker was attacked for putting a smaller picture of Jubilee Hills MLA Maganti Gopinath on the banner for the Bonalu celebrations on Sunday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:11 PM, Tue - 18 July 23

Hyderabad: The Madhura Nagar police booked a case against Subba Rao, personal assistant to Jubilee Hills MLA, Maganti Gopinath and other persons for allegedly attacking a BRS party worker for putting a smaller picture of the MLA on the banner for the Bonalu celebrations on Sunday.

Police said the MLA along with his followers went to the residence of Ganesh Singh, a BRS party worker and allegedly scolded him for giving better display for the photo of Telangana State Education and Welfare Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSEWIDC) Chairman Ravula Sridhar Reddy on the banner put up neat a temple at Vengalrao Nagar.

Ganesh, in his complaint alleged that followers of the MLA threatened and assaulted him and his father, after trespassing into their house.

Madhura Nagar Inspector B Srinivas said that they have received complaints from both parties and started a probe. Based on the evidence, further action will be initiated.

Meanwhile, another case was booked against Sridhar Reddy on the complaint of Vengalrao Nagar corporator, G Dedeepya Rao who alleged that Sridhar Reddy had abused and threatened her when she questioned him for attending programs unofficially.

