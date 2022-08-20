Hyderabad: Cases of drunk drivers attacking police on the rise

Published Date - 12:10 AM, Sat - 20 August 22

Hyderabad: Instances of traffic cops being attacked by inebriated drivers during drink-driving checks in the city are on the increase. Since the beginning of 2022, police have registered 14 such cases against 27 persons, including a woman, for attacking or abusing traffic cops.

The Banjara Hills traffic police was victim to such attacks thrice, while the Trimulgherry traffic cops became targets twice. The personnel from Falaknuma, Goshamahal, Saifabad, Marredpally, Begumpet, Narayanguda and Mirchowk were attacked or abused once each.

The traffic police conduct drink-driving checks during the day or night, depending on the analysis of road accidents or rash driving cases by inebriated drivers on any particular stretch. At Trimulgherry on August 14, three persons on a bike were stopped but tried to escape by riding in the wrong direction. When Trimulgherry Sub-inspector S Pentaiah and the team tried to stop them, they drove rashly and almost hit them. “By sheer luck, we escaped unhurt,” Pentaiah said.

In a few instances, traffic police personnel were targeted by accomplices of drunk drivers too. On March 30, during checking by the Banjara Hills traffic police on Road No. 2, a group of five persons threatened the team headed by SI Ch Upendar. “They threatened us saying they knew political leaders and obstructed the personnel from discharging their duties,” officials said.

In another incident in May, Akash Sajani attacked traffic home guard D Ravinder of the Marredpally traffic police station and damaged his phone. “He refused to take the breath analyser test and created a ruckus. As the home guard was filming the episode using his phone, Sajani attacked him and damaged the phone,” the police said.

Instances of women joining their husbands or friends in attacking traffic cops were also reported. In February, a medical practitioner from Karkhana and a woman, who were travelling in a car, picked up an argument with the traffic police at NTR Garden. “Both were drunk. They did not cooperate with the police and misbehaved with the cops,” the Saifabad police said.

“Despite instances of attacks on traffic cops, drink-driving checks are on in the city. Wherever necessary, help from the law and order police is taken and complaints are lodged against the offenders. It is ensured that cases are booked immediately,” Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) AV Ranganath said.