Hyderabad: CDFD organizes first iBRIC+ Students Placement Conclave

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 June 2024, 06:37 PM

Hyderabad: Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics (CDFD) and National Institute of Animal Biotechnology (NIAB), co-hosted a one day ‘Student Placement Conclave 2024 (SPC2024)’ on Saturday.

This one-of-a-kind initiative to facilitate career guidance and possible job placements for students completing their PhD in diverse areas of Life-Sciences and Biotechnology, was held under the ambit of iBiotechnology Research and Innovation Council+ (iBRIC+), Ministry of Science and Technology.

SPC-2024 brought together senior doctoral students, recruiters and professionals from diverse industries, academia and policy makers and facilitated networking, discussion, and provided opportunities for placements and career advancements/guidance.

The program included flash talks by students, poster sessions, invited talks from experts from academia, industry and policy makers, and an extensive interactive session between the students and the invited experts.

Dr. Rajesh Gokhale, Secretary of the Department of Biotechnology, Government of India and Director General, Biotechnology Research and Innovation Council provided advice and guidance to the student attendees to enable them to choose appropriately among the diverse career paths available to them after completing their PhD program.