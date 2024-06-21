BRS condemns former Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy’s defection to Congress

The party leaders demanded him to resign to his MLA post and seek re-election from Banswada electorate.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 June 2024, 08:46 PM

Hyderabad: BRS leaders expressed strong disapproval over former Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy’s defection to the ruling Congress, calling his decision as selfish and ungrateful. The party leaders demanded him to resign to his MLA post and seek re-election from Banswada electorate.

Former Minister Jagadish Reddy criticised Pocharam Srinivas Reddy’s decision, emphasising the support and opportunities provided to him by BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, within the party as well as the government including the posts of Agriculture Minister and Speaker. He questioned the former Speaker’s motives, given his praises for Chandrashekhar Rao in the past and getting approvals for the significant developmental projects in his constituency.

Former Minister S Niranjan Reddy echoed similar views, highlighting Srinivas Reddy’s rise within BRS and the substantial support he received from the party in different positions in the State government. He questioned the morality behind Srinivas Reddy’s defection, misleading people of Telangana.

Former MLA Bajireddy Govardhan challenged Pocharam Srinivas Reddy to resign and seek re-election for his MLA seat. He criticised the former Speaker for joining hands with Revanth Reddy, and claiming that he was joining the Congress after getting attracted to Revanth Reddy’s initiatives for the farmers, accusing him of political opportunism. He condemned Pocharam Srinivas Reddy’s defection as a selfish move that does not harm BRS or benefit Congress, urging the party members and the public to recognise the true motives behind these political actions.

BRS leader Dasoju Sravan condemned Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s actions, calling them unconstitutional and hypocritical. He accused Revanth of violating the Anti-Defection Law and betraying the principles of democracy established by former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.