Hyderabad: Chided by parents, teen ends life

A teenager died by suicide at his house at Balapur on Sunday night reportedly after his parents scolded him over studies related issue.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:18 PM, Mon - 2 October 23

Mohd Salman (17) lived along with his family at Venkatapur in Balapur. He had cleared intermediate examination and stopped his studies. “The boy’s parents asked him to take admission in a degree course following which there were some issues between him and his parents,” said an official of Balapur police station.

Salman slipped into depression over it and confined himself to his room for last couple of days. On Sunday when his parents had gone out on some work, Salman hanged himself to the ceiling fan in a room in the house.

A case is registered.