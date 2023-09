| Hyderabad Minor Boy Jumps To Death From Apartment In Raidurgam

Hyderabad: Minor boy jumps to death from apartment in Raidurgam

Addiction to online games and academic pressure is suspected to be the reasons.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:56 PM, Tue - 26 September 23

Hyderabad: A minor boy died by suicide by jumping from a multi-storied apartment complex in Raidurgam on Tuesday morning.

Addiction to online games and academic pressure is suspected to be the reasons.

Police sources said Rehaansh Reddy (14), a class ten student of an international school in Khajaguda died on the spot.

Raidurgam police are investigating.