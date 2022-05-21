Hyderabad: Children steal parents’ money, replace it with fake currency

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:07 PM, Sat - 21 May 22

Representational image.

Hyderabad: Two teenage boys, both brothers, allegedly stole nearly Rs.4 lakh from their house and spent it lavishly along with their friends in Jeedimetla. They didn’t stop at that. The boys then replaced some of the stolen currency with fake children’s bank currency to avoid being caught by their parents.

Police said the boys, aged between 8 and 10 years, had in the span of 20 days stole the cash kept by their parents in the almirah. This happened about a month ago. Two of their friends, aged 13 and 14 years, encouraged them in the act.

“They replaced the stolen currency with fake children’s bank currency notes. Recently, when their parents checked the currency, they realised cash was missing. The children used the money to buy costly gadgets and for other expenses,” an official said, adding that the children confessed the crime to their parents when they were confronted.

Based on a complaint, the Jeedimetla police have booked a case.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .