Hyderabad: CID chief Govind Singh attains superannuation

DGP M Mahender Reddy said Govind Singh excelled in all his assignments throughout his career and is recognized as an outstanding official.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:12 PM, Wed - 30 November 22

Hyderabad: Telangana Director General of Police, M Mahender Reddy, on Wednesday lauded the services of Director General (CID) Govind Singh who attained superannuation on Wednesday after serving with the police department for about 32 years.

Speaking at the farewell function, he said Govind Singh excelled in all his assignments throughout his career and is recognized as an outstanding official. “Govind Singh greatest contribution is the vertical functions concept introduced to guide and streamlines the policing in Telangana,” he said.

Police organized a farewell function where in senior officials including ACB Director General, Anjani Kumar apart from Additional DG, Jitender, Chief Secretary Home Department, Ravi Gupta, Additional DGs, Shivadhar Reddy, Swati Lakra, Vijay Kumar, Sandeep Shandilya, AK Jain, K Srinivas Reddy, Rachakonda Police Commissioner, Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat, Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Raveendra and others attended.