Hyderabad: CMRCET holds 5th graduation ceremony

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:30 PM, Sat - 24 September 22

Hyderabad: CMR College of Engineering and Technology (Autonomous) affiliated by JNTU Hyderabad held its 5th graduation ceremony for 2022 batch students where 618 students were conferred with degrees, here on Saturday.

Addressing the students, Ch Gopal Reddy, Chairman, CMR Group of Institutions, emphasised innovation and invention while Principal Major Dr. V.A. Narayana narrated the academic grandeur of the institution. Ch Malla Reddy, Labour Minister, also participated.

Deepak Peleru, Senior Vice President- Value Momentum, said there should be a continuous process to keep updating skills and students have to develop the habit of upgrading their skills sets in line with the changing technology.