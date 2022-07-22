Hyderabad: College principal booked for harassing girl student

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:06 PM, Fri - 22 July 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Chairman and principal of a private junior college was booked on charges of sexually harassing a teenage girl student from the college in Hayathnagar.

Sources said the suspect Satyanarayana was allegedly making sexual advances towards the victim, a second year intermediate student and made phone calls to the victim after college hours, pressurizing her to go out with him. Recently, he started forcing her to stay back in college in the name of special class.

Unable to take the harassment, the girl informed her parents, who lodged a police complaint. Satyanarayana has reportedly been taken into custody.