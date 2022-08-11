Hyderabad: Combined annual training camp for 600 NCC girl cadets

Hyderabad: The combined annual training camp for 600 girl cadets is being conducted at Telangana Mahila Viswavidyalayam formerly Osmania University College for Women, Koti, by 1 Telangana Girls Bn NCC under the aegis of NCC Gp headquarters, Secunderabad till August 16 .

The cadets are being trained in various military subjects like weapon training, map reading, field craft/battle craft and leadership. The cadets are also being given an exposure of firing by weapons. Alumna Dr Soumithri delivered a lecture on the topic ‘Women health issues to the cadets’, according to a press release.

The camp is being run under the leadership of Officer Commanding Lt Col Pradeep Kumar along with his team of Adm Officer, 5 Associate NCC officers, 2 girl cadet instructors and 12 military staff, it said.

The 75th Independence Day will also be celebrated with pomp and show with a rally being organised as part of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign on August 14 and flag hoisting on August 15, it added.