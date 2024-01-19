Comic Con India returns to Hyderabad for a thrilling weekend of pop culture fun

The event will urge pop culture geeks to go on a shopping spree with brands like Celio, Bonkers Corner, RedWolf, Bewakoof.com and tons more.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 19 January 2024, 03:53 PM

Hyderabad: ComicCon India, a celebration of pop culture is back in the city for its 2024 event at the HITEX Exhibition Centre on January 27, 28. This year’s Comic Con promises an unforgettable experience for anime, gaming, and pop culture enthusiasts, with something for everyone to enjoy.

The event is all set to showcase comics in a big way with a slew of upcoming publishing houses/Indian artists like Indus verse, Yali Dreams Creations, Sufi Comics, Prasad Bhat, RajComics by Sanjay Gupta, Lilorosh, Acid Toad, Garbage Bin, Corporate comics, Bullseye Press, Bakarmax, Art of SAVIO, and Abhijeet Kini, along with International artists Rico Renzi and Danesh Mohiuddin.

According to a press release, all attendees will receive exciting goodies and a commemorative Comic Con India Bag.

Speaking about the thrilling weekend celebration, JatinVarma, Founder, Comic Con India, said, “Comic Con is finally back in Hyderabad after a gap of 3 years! We cannot wait to host all the fans again. This is our biggest show in the city yet, showcasing the best of Indian comics, fan experiences, cosplay, gaming, geeky shopping and so much more. I look forward to welcoming the fans back.”

The event will also feature The Arena (in association with The Esports Club), an 40000sq ft gaming arena.

Comic Con India will see panels and exclusive sessions with the likes of Amar Chitra Katha, Raj Comics, Crunchy roll and leading Indian& International creators. Hyderabad attendees will get a chance to witness captivating experiences with Maruti Suzuki Arena, Crunchy roll, Warner Bros India! and Hyderabad’s Biggest Comic Book Store by Penguin Random House India. Brands likeCelio, Bonkers Corner, RedWolf, Bewakoof.com will also be a part of the event.

Passes can be availed at the HITEX Exhibition Centre or purchased online at www.comiccon.in and Book My Show.