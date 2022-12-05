Hyderabad: Conman arrested for cheating woman to the tune of Rs 47.11 lakh

A woman from the city after coming across the Instagram post called him up over phone and sought help in resolving some family related issues.

Hyderabad: A conman who cheated several people after collecting money from them on pretext of offering special prayers and helping them tide over bad times, was arrested by the Hyderabad Cybercrime police on Monday.

The man, Lalith (38), a resident of Ganesh Vihar in Punjab had created a profile ‘Astro – Gopal’ on Instagram and mentioned a contact phone number along with it.

A woman from the city after coming across the Instagram post called him up over phone and sought help in resolving some family related issues. “The suspect initially collected Rs. 32,000 from her and later on pretext of holding various rituals, Lalith collected a total of Rs. 47,11,808 from the woman through online transactions,” said ACP Cybercrimes. KVM Prasad.

The woman on realizing she was duped had approached the Hyderabad cybercrime police on October 19 and made a complaint. The police after registering a case, tracked down Lalith to Mohali in Punjab and arrested him.

The man was found to be cheating several persons in a similar manner.