Here’s a list of emergency and important phone numbers in India

06:38 PM, Sat - 3 December 22

Hyderabad: Many tend to panic and get disoriented during emergencies, but being prepared in advance by understanding details such as how to contact the police, cybercrime department, or even fire personnel can help keep things simple.

Here’s a handy list of emergency contact numbers in India, which were launched by the Government of India. Save these numbers on your mobile phones or write them down on paper. Many of you might already know these emergency numbers or you may not need them, but it’s worth knowing them.

1096 – To complain about LPG leakages

155620 – To report a cybercrime or financial fraud

1094 – To report missing children and women

1097- A one-stop solution for citizens to get any information on AIDS, including spreading awareness.

1091 – To complain about domestic violence or any other abuse faced by women

1078 – To help people seek information about whom they care for during national disasters

102 & 108 – To book an ambulance during emergencies

101 – To report fire accidents

In 2020, the Government of India launched a pan-India emergency number ‘112’ under Emergency Response Support System (ERSS). So, one can dial this number for all kinds of emergency needs like police, fire, ambulance, and other services.