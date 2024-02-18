Hyderabad: Consul of Republic of Kazakhstan invited for World Business Angels Investment Forum

Hyderabad: Dr. Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan, Honorary Consul of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Hyderabad has been invited to be a Senior Associate in the Diplomacy in Action for Entrepreneurs Group of World Business Angels Investment Forum (WBAF), which is an affiliated partner of the G20 Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI), a press release on Sunday said.

The Executive Chairman of World Business Angels Investment Forum (WBAF), Baybars Altuntas personally extended the invite to Dr. Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan.

As a Senior Associate, his role involves fostering collaboration and driving positive change in the global business landscape. “It is my immense gratitude for being invited as a member of an organization as prestigious and esteemed as WBAF. Hope to collaborate with Baybars Atluntas as members of WBAF, and work towards the goal of fostering collaboration and driving positive change in the global business landscape,” says Dr. Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan.