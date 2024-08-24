Hyderabad: Continental Hospitals announces completion of 100 robot-assisted surgeries

For the first time that such a large number of patients in Hyderabad underwent procedures using a local-made robotic system.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 24 August 2024, 03:19 PM

Surgeons at Continental Hospitals utilising SSI Mantra robot system while conducting surgeries.

Hyderabad: The surgeons at Hyderabad-based Continental Hospitals announced completion of 100 robot-assisted surgeries that were carried out using indigenously developed surgical robotic system known as SSI Mantra, developed by SS Innovations.

Traditionally, robotic-assisted devices surgeries are usually imported. However, this is perhaps for the first time that such a large number of patients in Hyderabad underwent procedures using a local-made robotic system. The indigenously developed robotic system can be applied to conduct procedures in General, Gynaecological, Urological, Oncological, along with key specialties Gastroenterology, Oncology, Cardiology, and Multi-Organ Transplants surgeries.

Dr. Gurunath Reddy, CMD, Continental Hospitals, said, “This milestone is not just a celebration of our success but also an affirmation of our confidence in SSI Mantra’s innovation and engineering.”

Founder, Chairman and CEO, of SS Innovations, Dr Sudhir Srivastava said “Every robotic surgery performed at our partner hospitals is collaboration between advanced technology and highly skilled medical teams.”