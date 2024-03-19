Hyderabad: Cops announce traffic diversions around IT corridor

To mitigate potential traffic congestions in and around IT corridor, the Cyberabad Traffic Police on experimental basis announced traffic diversions on certain routes effective Friday
For the traffic coming from Bio-diversity junction towards IKEA Rotary, commuters intending to go Cyber Towers should use the IKEA underpass road while commuters towards Cable Bridge should make a right turn at the IKEA rotary and continue their journey towards the Cable Bridge. Also, commuters traveling on this route have the option to make a U-turn at the IKEA rotary.
For traffic coming from Cyber Towers towards IKEA Rotary, commuters can make a U-turn at the IKEA Rotary, and head towards the Cable Bridge while those heading to Bio-diversity junction should use the IKEA underpass road.
For traffic from Meenakshi junction towards Bio-diversity junction, commuters should continue straight at the IKEA rotary and upon reaching C-Gate first U-turn, utilize the first available U-turn to proceed towards Bio-diversity junction.