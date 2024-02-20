Movement of larger vehicles to be restricted in Hyderabad

Restrictions were imposed on the entry, movement and idle parking of inter-district, national permit lorries, local lorries, medium goods vehicles, private buses and slow moving vehicles on the city roads.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 February 2024, 10:45 PM

Hyderabad: After assessing the traffic situation in city and in order to maintain free flow of traffic and ease traffic congestion, Hyderabad Police Commissioner V.Srineevasa Reddy has issued orders imposing reasonable restrictions on entry and movement of certain vehicles under the police commisionerate.

However, the restriction is not applicable to the public transport buses operated by the State Road Transport Undertakings and buses of other government agencies (subject to the conditions related to the routes and timings of plying).

Officials said action will be taken as per law against the vehicles violating the above notification issued by the Police Commissioner of Police. The public in general and the vehicle owners in particular were requested to co-operate with the Hyderabad Traffic Police to enable them to ensure better traffic regulation and management.